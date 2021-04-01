- The San Francisco Giants have been cleared to have their home opener on April 9 at Oracle Park with up to 9,200 fans in the stands. That represents 22% capacity, and there will be only in-seat concessions — and every fan will have to prove that they've been vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test. [Chronicle / NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect who slashed a man's face with a knife near UN Plaza on February 3 in an unprovoked attack. [CBS SF]
- The much publicized mishap with a batch of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in Baltimore is not going to impact the switchover to J&J at the Oakland Coliseum site, which starts today (look for appointments on MyTurn). [CBS SF]
- Santa Rosa police have arrested the suspect, Clifford Adams, in connection with the vehicular homicide last week that killed a homeless woman. [NBC Bay Area]
- Supporters of SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin have set up a PAC in order to help battle against a well funded effort to recall him. [Chronicle]
- A 43-year-old man in Novato was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who is his roommate. [CBS SF]
- 5.5 million Californians between the ages of 50 and 64 become eligible for a COVID vaccine today and they are scrambling to get appointments. [Chronicle]
- There was another shooting Wednesday night, this time in Southern California — a gunman in Orange killed four people including a child, and wounded another, and may have had a self-inflicted wound as well. [LA Times]
- Tenderloin artist Cameron Kim has died at the age of 43. [Mission Local]
- A 59-year-old man was extradited from Texas to Alameda County to face charges in the 1997 rape of a 15-year-old boy in Berkeley, to which he was linked by DNA. [Berkeleyside]
