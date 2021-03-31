- The drama at the San Francisco School Board escalates further as board member Alison Collins decides to sue the school district and her board colleagues over their condemnation of her 2016 tweets about Asian Americans. Collins is suing in federal court claiming retaliation and violation of civil rights, seeking $12 million in damages from the district and $3 million in punitive damages from each board member. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco police officer was among four people injured in a multi-car collision at 8th and Market on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11 a.m., and the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. [CBS SF]
- In addition to this being a high fire-danger year, we are probably looking at water conservation orders and serious drought conditions. Due to the lack of precipitation, experts are comparing this year to 2014-2015, which was the height of the last drought. [Chronicle]
- The back side of a building in SoMa, near 6th and Harrison underneath the 101 overpass, was on fire Wednesday afternoon and was soon under control. [SFFD/Citizen]
- For those looking forward to getting vaccinated at the Moscone Center, you'll be greeted by a playlist of upbeat songs that plays in the facility that was originally curated for workers setting up for the day. [ABC 7]
- VP Kamala Harris will be visiting the Bay Area on Monday after spending Easter Sunday at home with her family in Los Angeles. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed thanked the Biden administration today for federal aid in a virtual chat with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, saying, "What a relief it is to have a federal administration in the White House that actually wants to work with cities like San Francisco, instead of spending time and energy to target us." [CBS SF]
- Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla have requested that FEMA keep the Oakland Coliseum mass-vaccination site open past its scheduled April 11 end date. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's a new drive-through vaccination site open at the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Concord in order to accommodate some of the crush of new demand as Contra Costa County opens eligibility to all adults. [KRON4]
- President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure improvement plan today, which includes $621 billion for road and bridge repairs, transit, and more. [ABC 7]