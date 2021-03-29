The suspect remains at large in a hit-and-run homicide last week in Santa Rosa, which police have characterized as intentional.

Santa Rosa police have identified a city resident, 53-year-old Clifford Adams, as the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a homeless encampment last Tuesday night, March 23, killing a woman who was staying there. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Kellie Jones.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on the east side of Roberts Avenue near Sebastopol Road, and witnesses have said that Adams was having an argument with another man, who has not been identified. Jones was reportedly standing near the second man when Adams allegedly got in his car and sped toward them, hitting and killing Jones, as KTVU reported.

Adams then abandoned his car at the scene, where arriving officers found it, and fled on foot.

🚨SRPD Investigates Collision that Led to the Death of Female🚨



Male suspect drove a vehicle into a tent that killed one adult female. Suspect still at large and SRPD needs assistance to identify him.



More Info: https://t.co/cG7IdvxbnO



Provide tips https://t.co/PEV6oPyqpw pic.twitter.com/LjmzAqm8FP — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) March 24, 2021

Roberts Avenue is a dead-end street that crosses the Joe Rodota Trail — a greenway through the middle of Santa Rosa that has been a magnet for homeless encampments for some time.

Jones was described by fellow encampment residents as a kind person and loving mother and daughter who often took care of others around her.

As KPIX reports, Santa Rosa police put out a new call on Monday for the public's help in locating Adams. Adams is wanted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and he has not been found.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for any information that leads to Adams' arrest.

Police have yet to find the man suspected of driving his car into a Santa Rosa homeless encampment last week, killing one resident and injuring another.​ https://t.co/XRQ0fErRzc — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) March 29, 2021

SRPD Sgt. Chris Mahurin tells the Press Democrat that police searched Adams' home and places he's known to frequent, but the trail went cold over the weekend.

"We think he’s hunkered down because he knows he’s wanted," Mahurin tells the paper. Adams was apparently known to police prior to this incident, and he has a recent mugshot here.

Anyone with information on Adams’ location is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through through its online tip line, or through the SRPD Communications Center at 707-528-5222.