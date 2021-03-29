- San Francisco firefighters conducted a water rescue this morning around 7 a.m. after a man fell into the Bay near Pier 1 and the Ferry Building. [CBS SF]
- Vaccine FOMO is real, and it's affecting people of all ages around the Bay Area as they see their friends post about their shots on social media. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa County is telling residents aged 50 and older to snap up an available appointment — and there are apparently plenty — because the county plans to open up eligibility to every aged 16 and up later this week, two weeks ahead of the rest of the state. [NBC Bay Area]
- California is set to receive a huge influx of doses of vaccine in the next two weeks, and local counties are now having to prepare for demand to skyrocket as well. [Mercury News]
- Santa Clara County is launching mobile vaccination units to help keep up with increased supply and demand. [NBC Bay Area]
- A couple from Yreka, California, parents of five kids, were killed by a fallen redwood tree landing on their car while driving on Route 199 in Del Norte County last week. [KRON4]
- The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and other amusement parks are reopening around the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- New Noe Valley eating and drinking spot Mr. Digby's opens for business this week, with its official opening on April 6. [Eater]
- Steph Curry says he's healed and is ready to play tonight against the Chicago Bulls. [KRON4]
