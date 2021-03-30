- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at 24th and Mission in SF Monday night. Details are few, but the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 19-year-old suspect has turned himself in in connection with an assault on a Muni passenger last October that left the victim with a traumatic brain injury. [KRON4]
- Oakland Unified School District welcomed back their youngest students today, in Pre-K through second grade — with some kids seeing a classroom for the very first time. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two Asian seniors in an Oakland neighborhood believe they were targeted when their cars were set on fire over the weekend — and they say they are the only Asian people on their block. [ABC 7]
- Six states opened up vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and up on Monday: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota, and Kansas. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa County is opening up eligibility to everyone over 16 on Wednesday, and the county has been speedier than the rest of the state in part because it's gotten more federal supply thanks to being home to 11 federal health centers. [ABC 7]
- The California Report is looking into the Employment Development Department's antiquated technology and massive failures of the past year. [KQED]
- The Oakland City Council is considering new restrictions on vendors who have regularly set up shop on the eastern shore of Lake Merritt on weekends, encouraging crowds and noise. [SF Business Times]
- Mission Local has photos from the Selena tribute cruise (low-rider parade) in the neighborhood on Sunday — which preceded a sideshow where four people were injured in a hit-and-run.
- A subsequent attempted sideshow on the other side of the bridge on Sunday, in Oakland, was thwarted by police and two people were arrested and six cars were impounded. [CBS SF]
Photo by Filiz Mehmed on Unsplash