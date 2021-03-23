- A COVID vaccination site is opening on Treasure Island this weekend, which is San Francisco's least-vaccinated neighborhood. The clinic will operate for three consecutive Saturdays at the ShipShape Community Center. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is announcing a new experiment in universal basic income for families this morning. The program is called Oakland Resilient Families, and it will be largest pilot program of its kind in the country, likely involving $500 monthly payments to a specific group, as is already being done in Stockton. [KRON4]
- Three people were killed and two CHP officers were injured in a crash on I-5 near Lodi early this morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the officers were assisting a stalled big rig just south of Walnut Grove Road when a passing SUV rear-ended their vehicle and subsequently crashed into a tree. [Chronicle]
- Three Antioch men have been charged in the brutal Feb. 23 assault and robbery of a 67-year-old Asian man in a Nob Hill laundromat. [KTVU]
- Video shows a relatively young woman who was punched and dragged by a car after thieves stole her purse while she was walking home from church on Sunday, at the intersection of Polk and Bush streets. [ABC 7]
- The SS Jeremiah O'Brien, the WWII-era ship that had to be moved from its home at Pier 45 due to a warehouse fire on the pier last May, is returning to its normal spot, and will resume operations as a museum in June. [KRON4]
- Bars in SF, Marin, and Santa Clara counties are preparing to reopen outdoors without mandatory food service as the counties expect to move to the "Orange" tier today. [ABC 7]
- Despite encouraging news about the AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy on Monday via its U.S. trial, perceptions about the vaccine's problems both here and in Europe are likely to prevent many people from wanting to get the shot. [Associated Press]
- America went a year without a mass shooting, but now we've had two in the span of less than a week, and the death toll in the Boulder shooting has risen to 10. [New York Times]