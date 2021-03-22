- SF's Golden Gate and Orpheum Theaters were just bought by Britain's Ambassador Theatre Group — the company that is currently leasing The Curran for the Harry Potter play. The New York-based Nederlander Company is backing out of San Francisco, and now ATG will, for the foreseeable future, control all of the Broadway tours and more that come through the theaters, which used to be operated by a company called SHN SF, now Broadway SF. ATG also owns several theaters in Detroit. [Chronicle]
- State and city leaders took part in a rally at Portsmouth Square in SF's Chinatown on Monday to condemn violence against Asian Americans. In attendance were state Sen. Scott Wiener, Assemblymembers David Chiu and Phil Ting, and San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. [CBS SF]
- SF's lawsuit against the SF Unified School District is still moving forward, with the city attorney pushing for the reopening of all grades and all schools by late April. [Chronicle]
- An 11-year-old girl was trapped inside a bathroom while burglars ransacked her family's home in the Portola district on Friday. [ABC 7]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is expected on Tuesday to support and confirm Mayor London Breed's pick to head the city's HR department, Carol Isen, despite opposition from a Black employees' group. [Examiner]
- The EDD's website went down today, adding insult to injury for those out of work and seeking benefits. [ABC 7]
- A worker-led restaurant and bar with a social justice mission called Understory is opening this weekend in Old Oakland. [Hoodline]
- Democrats in Congress are again pushing for Washington, D.C. to be given statehood — something the Republicans hate because it would mean two more Democratic senators. [KRON4]
Photo: Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia