Three years after a former patient at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville shot and killed three women, the complex is on lockdown following reports of an armed woman on the campus.

As ABC 7 reports, the woman armed with a gun was first reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Napa County deputies have responded in force. It was not yet clear whether any shots had been fired. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for all of Yountville Tuesday morning.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team arrived at the site by 8:30 a.m., according to the Press Democrat, and California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene as well. The suspect was still being referred to as a "possible active shooter."

The veterans' complex was the site of a March 2018 shooting in which a former patient and Army veteran who had sought treatment there for PTSD, Albert Wong, walked in and shot three female employees before taking his own life. Confusion about what transpired after Wong had taken three hostages and let everyone else go led to a five-and-a-half-hour standoff delay, because the only deputy who had come close to the scene was not clear that Wong had taken his own life and three others.

That incident was also handled by the CHP along with Napa County Sheriff's deputies.

The state-owned veterans home has around 730 residents and is the largest veterans home in the U.S., with around 850 employees.

Updates to come.

Photo: CalVet/YouTube