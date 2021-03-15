Just six months after opening his highly anticipated, much-delayed West Oakland barbecue restaurant Horn Barbecue, chef Matt Horn is teasing a second restaurant concept focused on burgers.

It's called Matty's Old Fashioned, and a graphic designer has already been commissioned to do the logo and branding, which went up in a series of posts on a new Instagram account called @mattyburgers last week. The tagline: "We are not here to deliver just another burger. We are here to change the burger game."

Burger fans can get a taste for themselves on Saturday at 6 p.m. when Horn will be doing an evening pop-up preview of Matty's Old-Fashioned — but only 100 burgers will be sold, and pre-orders on Tock will be required. (The link is still TBA.)

The Chronicle confirmed that Horn hopes to open a Matty's Old-Fashioned restaurant somewhere around the Bay Area, but for now it's just going to be an occasional pop-up.

The burgers, we're told, will feature two patties with Horn’s proprietary blend of beef, along with cheese and "secret sauce."

If the burgers are anything like Horn's Texas-style brisket or other barbecue, there will be ravenous fans and lines down the block.

Pop-ups are how Horn made a name for himself and his food around the Bay for several years before debuting his brick-and-mortar spot last September (in the former Brown Sugar Kitchen space on Mandela Parkway). And in February 2020, before a pandemic and multiple inspection issues held up the opening of Horn Barbecue, Horn teased another concept in a pop-up event: KowBird, a fried-chicken sandwich restaurant. KowBird is expected to open at Oakland Assembly, a much-delayed food hall at Jack London Square, whenever that opens.

Watch Horn's Instagram, or this new one, for the pre-order link for the Matty's Old-Fashioned pop-up.