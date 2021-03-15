- As expected, SF Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan, in their roles on the Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee, have elected to bring the Golden Gate Park Ferris wheel extension to a full board vote. Peskin and Chan are siding with opponents of keeping the wheel running another four years, and instead want it be removed next spring — and they say it's up to the board to approve any contract like this. [Examiner]
- A 33-year-old man who took his own life while in custody at Santa Rita Jail in the East Bay was reportedly in coronavirus quarantine when he died in early February. All inmates enter the mandatory quarantine unit, and the family of the man, Jonas Park, say that he struggled with drugs and mental illness. [KTVU]
- The SFPD arrested someone in the Upper Haight for allegedly pepper-spraying and then fatally stabbing another person's dog on Friday night. [KRON4]
- The first case of the P.1 "Brazilian'' variant of COVID-19 in California was found in a San Bernardino man on March 2. [ABC 7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom established a political committee on Monday to begin a campaign against the likely recall election he will be facing. [KTVU]
- Health officers in the Bay Area put out a joint statement Monday meant to counter people's ideas about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine not being as good as the other two. [KRON4]
- A 67-year-old triathlete from San Jose who nearly lost his life to COVID-19, Tom Butts, is now training for another triathlon. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Slanted Door is undergoing a major renovation at the Ferry Building and it will reopen when that is done, and when more people are vaccinated. [Hoodline]
- One-third of Republican voters said they don't want a COVID vaccine, compared to 10 percent of Democrats, in a recent poll — and the Biden administration is facing the possibility that supply of the vaccines will soon exceed demand. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell