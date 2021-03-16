- San Mateo County is likely to advance to the "Orange" tier for reopening today. It will likely be San Francisco's turn next week, which could come with 50% indoor dining capacity, higher capacity at gyms. [NBC Bay Area]
- In San Francisco, you only need a body mass index (BMI) of 30 to be eligible for a vaccine now. The state's threshold was a BMI of 40, but experts said there was evidence of worse COVID outcomes for people with BMIs in the 30-35 range. [ABC 7]
- CVS has just opened 100 more vaccine sites across California, meaning more stores in Bay Area counties will be offering the vaccine starting this week. [KRON4]
- Fire crews on Monday evening worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a flooring store, Carpeteria, in San Leandro. [CBS SF]
- A tentative deal was reached Monday between the Oakland Unified School District and the union that represents Oakland teachers to reopen schools sometime in the spring. [KRON4]
- San Francisco philanthropist Stephen Bechtel, Jr., the retired CEO of the worldwide Bechtel construction firm (responsible for building BART), has died at the age of 95. [Chronicle]
- Crowds are flocking to Monterey Bay to catch a sighting of a rare albino Risso’s dolphin who's been named Casper — thought to be the same dolphin spotted by whale watchers as a baby in 2015. [CBS SF]
Photo: Fran/Unsplash