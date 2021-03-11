Those three giant container cranes that arrived from China at the Port of Oakland in December were just finally raised in place Thursday morning, and there's video.

The three cranes, reportedly now the largest in North America, stand 442 feet tall and move with "greater efficiency" than the smaller models already at the Port. As we learned when they arrived, the cranes are capable of lifting containers up to 174 feet above the dock, and reach 225 feet across cargo ship decks. And the Port of Oakland needs these extra-large cranes to stay competitive, and to be able to offload containers from some of the ultra-large ships now floating around the world.

One such ship, the 1,312-foot MSC Anna, made an appearance in the Bay last April.

"These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America," said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan, upon the cranes' arrival. "Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region."

Photo via Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes issued a statement Thursday, after the cranes were finally raised into position to begin their hauling duties, saying, "These new cranes at Oakland are going to make a significant difference in the ability to handle cargo more efficiently."

The trio of giant cranes were made by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. and shipped in pieces from China three months ago. They'll now undergo testing and go into service sometime later this month or early next month, the Port says.

Below, a slickly produced timelapse video of the process of raising the cranes, from their arrival until today.

