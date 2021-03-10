- SF Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced today that he'll be retiring at the end of June. He's been on the job since 2017, and the school board says they'll be working to find his replacement as they also work to reopen schools. [NBC Bay Area]
- The 75-year-old victim in a robbery and assault in a neighborhood near Oakland's Lake Merritt Tuesday morning was an Asian man, and the community is outraged. On Tuesday night, Oakland police said they had made an arrest in the case, but a suspect has not been publicly identified. [ABC7]
- SF's infamous Bush Man from Fisherman's Wharf is alive and well and frightening tourists in Key West. David Johnson, who spent years jumping out from behind fake shrubbery here in SF, is up to his old tricks, in Florida. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- The CDC is still advising everyone not to travel, and they say they won't be issuing travel guidelines for the vaccinated until far more Americans have the vaccine. Only about 10% of the population is currently vaccinated, and the CDC isn't offering them advice just yet. [CNN]
- San Francisco plans to offer voluntary in-person summer school for students in a program called Summer Together. [CBS SF]
- Santa Clara County is the latest having to pause vaccinations due to supply — the county has stopped scheduling first-dose appointments for the time being. [Mercury News]
- SF Supervisor Myrna Melgar is launching a project in honor of Women's History Month: tracking how much her male colleagues talk in board meetings compared to female supervisors, and who does more interrupting. [Chronicle]
- The House voted 220-211 to send the $1.9T stimulus bill to President Biden for his signature, and he'll be giving his first prime-time address to the nation on Thursday. [New York Times]
- Merrick Garland was confirmed by the Senate today to be the next Attorney General, in a 70-30 vote, five years after being screwed out of the SCOTUS job by Mitch McConnell. [New York Times]
- Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering running for governor of Texas. [ABC 7]
