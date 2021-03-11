- The woman who was seen coughing on and assaulting an Uber driver after he told her to put on a mask last Sunday has been arrested in Las Vegas. She's been identified as 24-year-old Malaysia King, and she was arrested on a warrant for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code. Another woman in the car, Arna Kimiai, has not been arrested but has said through legal counsel that she intends to turn herself in. [KRON4]
- The Ghost Ship warehouse property is in the hands of a bankruptcy court, and it's unclear what it may become in the future. Family members of victims say they absolutely do not want there to be a permanent memorial there. [KRON4]
- Iconic, 39-year-old SoMa Mexican restaurant Don Ramon's has been saved from the brink of foreclosure by a bankruptcy restructuring filing. The restaurant remains open for business, and the hope is they will find a less aggressive lender for a loan they took out before the pandemic began. [Hoodline]
- Supervisor Ahsha Safai's car was broken into on Tuesday right outside City Hall. As he says on Twitter, "Ironically, as this was happening outside of City Hall, I was calling for a hearing to review the rise of shoplifting and theft in our small businesses..." [Chronicle]
- President Biden issued a directive in his first prime-time address that all states make vaccines available to all adults by May 1, but California is mostly likely not going to hit that target. Governor Gavin Newsom continues to say that the speed of the state's vaccinations is only being held up by supply at this point. [Chronicle]
- A 30-year-old Berkeley man was arrested by Sausalito police on Wednesday for allegedly stealing mail out of area mailboxes and then driving the wrong way on 101 to evade authorities. [CBS SF]
- After 18 years, Cowgirl Creamery is closing its Ferry Building store. [Chronicle]
- A hospital worker in Texas talks about losing her husband, son, and daughter to COVID-19 within weeks of each other, not long after she had been vaccinated. [CBS SF]
Photo: Don Ramon's/Facebook