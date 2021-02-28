Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was given the green light by the FDA Saturday for emergency use purposes. Millions of doses of this third effective vaccine — which unlike Pfizer and Moderna's units, only requires one injection — could reach Americans by early next week; though not as efficacious as the other two multi-dose vaccines, Fauci would like to remind everyone they should "just be really grateful" that these vaccines even exist in the first place. [NYT/The Hill]

Millions of doses of this third effective vaccine — which unlike Pfizer and Moderna's units, only requires one injection — could reach Americans by early next week; though not as efficacious as the other two multi-dose vaccines, Fauci would like to remind everyone they should "just be really grateful" that these vaccines even exist in the first place. [NYT/The Hill] Bay Area rents dropped again for yet another month in a row. While still nauseatingly steep, San Francisco’s rent for a median one-bedroom price decreased by 24.3% since last year; similarly, one-bedroom rentals in San Jose fell as well — though by no means on par with the national average for a one-bedroom rent that's currently at $1,621. [KRON4/Rent.com]

While still nauseatingly steep, San Francisco’s rent for a median one-bedroom price decreased by 24.3% since last year; similarly, one-bedroom rentals in San Jose fell as well — though by no means on par with the national average for a one-bedroom rent that's currently at $1,621. [KRON4/Rent.com] Hundreds gathered in San Mateo Saturday to denounce the recent attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area and elsewhere in the country. "[This] rally cry is not just to act, it's not just to post on social media, or donate or whatever, it’s to do it together implicitly," said one of the event's organizers Bing Chen, who's organizing another event next week, bringing together Asian leaders across industries: "So, [buy] from Black businesses and Gold businesses, speaking up for Gold folks, and Latino folks, so forth, and so on." [ABC7]

"[This] rally cry is not just to act, it's not just to post on social media, or donate or whatever, it’s to do it together implicitly," said one of the event's organizers Bing Chen, who's organizing another event next week, bringing together Asian leaders across industries: "So, [buy] from Black businesses and Gold businesses, speaking up for Gold folks, and Latino folks, so forth, and so on." [ABC7] The San Francisco Planning Commission approved of a 168-unit residential building this past Thursday that will go up on an existing parking lot; the proposed project at 321 Florida Street near 16th Street is set to be a nine-story building, sponsored by DM Development. [Mission Local]

The San Jose Unified School District has set April 21 as the day it plans to start reopening classrooms for in-person learning. [NBC Bay Area]

Oh, and speaking of one-bedroom rentals: this Cow Hollow apartment is complete with its own hot tub — in the living room — and a truly eye-watering rent. [SFGate]

A 21-year-old man was shot at an Antioch gas station around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. [KPIX]

Last night's "Murder Show" skit on SNL was an ode to the cathartic, calming vibes we've all welcomed in the pandemic while watching… yes, murder (and cult) shows. [Vulture]

Image: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center investigational pharmacy technician Sara Berech prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for a clinical trial on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be submitted for emergency use by late January and is the only vaccine among leading candidates given as a single dose. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)