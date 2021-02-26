- CHP officers came across a grisly scene in SF early Friday morning — a rotting body near Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280. Officials learned of a possible dead person after 10 a.m. this morning near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street when on-site officer soon found a man's decaying flesh on a highway embankment; the man's identity has yet to be released, but CHP suggests no foul play was at hand in his death. [KRON4]
- Rachel Moran became the first female captain at SFPD's Mission Station after taking on the role February 20. "I was an officer at Mission Station for approximately 10 years," Moran said to the Bay Area Reporter. "As far as having a home in the department, Mission Station is home for me." [Bay Area Reporter]
- SF's Tenderloin District has been a documented home for transgender residents in the city for some 100 years now; Honey Mahogany, Aria Sa'id, and Janetta Johnson — all cofounders of the Compton's Transgender Cultural District — are helping carry the neighborhood's inclusive history into a new generation. [ABC7]
- Amazon is preparing to occupy the six-acre Recology Site in Potrero Hill, though the company hasn't specified how the property will fit into its business model. [Hoodline]
- More than a half-million acres of public wilderness could open in California after the House passed the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act today. [Chronicle]
- Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be authorized by the FDA as soon as Saturday and recommended for use Sunday, becoming the first single-dose vaccine of its kind to garner such status by the federal agency. [CBC News]
- In 2019, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston campaigned on the idea of removing Muni fares by 2025 — and he's now bringing some new life into that promise, advocating that all Muni rides should be free throughout the remainder of the pandemic. [Hoodline]
- DoorDash is still high-key unsure of what the future holds for the company and isn't hiding that from its investors. [Eater SF]
- Oh, and the first day of CPAC 2021 was, as one would expect, filled with erroneous claims and just generally a bat-shit crazy affair. [CNN]
