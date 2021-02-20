A geophysicist found that about 3.5 trillion pounds of urban development are pushing the Earth’s surface down in the Bay Area. Research from Tom Parsons, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the Bay Area has sunk as much as 3.1 inches, on average, across the region as "a result of a century’s worth of development"; even under "low emission" goals, global sea levels are expected to rise some 11 inches by 2050 — so the fact that our slice of NorCal is literally compressing under its own weight, coupled with rising coastlines, could spell disaster in the future. [Chronicle/Nature]

Research from Tom Parsons, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the Bay Area has sunk as much as 3.1 inches, on average, across the region as "a result of a century’s worth of development"; even under "low emission" goals, global sea levels are expected to rise some 11 inches by 2050 — so the fact that our slice of NorCal is literally compressing under its own weight, coupled with rising coastlines, could spell disaster in the future. [Chronicle/Nature] Dolores Park is becoming a haven and hotspot for local youth to embrace distance learning... while communing with Mother Nature and getting some sunlight. [Mission Local]

Whenever the pandemic does end, San Francisco could still have north of 3,000 dining parklets open. [Hoodline]

Pfizer now says its COVID vaccine can be stored in regular lab freezers instead of the ultra-cold freezers being used right now — but will shorten its shelf life to only two weeks. [ABC7]

The controversial Calvary Chapel in San Jose apparently received $340K in PPP funds and has been fined some $2m for violating state and city laws forbidding the indoor gatherings it's hosted amid the pandemic. [Hoodline]

In the ever-present coverage around the Bay Area's tech exodus, most — not all, but a sizable portion — of those who've peaced out of San Francisco didn't go all too far; they just became suburbanites in nearby cities like San Mateo and Palo Alto. [Insider]

And Biden is to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this coming Tuesday, his first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader since taking office. [The Hill]

Image: A view of the Millennium Tower on September 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A cracked window on the 36th floor of the beleaguered Millennium Tower in San Francisco is the latest problem for the tower that has sunk over 16 inches into the ground and is leaning more than two inches to the northwest. The 58-story, 419-residence building was completed in 2009. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)