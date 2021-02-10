- Prosecutors say that Jerry Olee Lyons, the 31-year-old San Francisco man accused in last Thursday's deadly crash on Lake Merced Boulevard, "intentionally" ran a red light and was speeding at 50 to 80 miles per hour when he hit pedestrian Sheria Musyoka. Witnesses say that after sending Musyoka flying 280 feet and crashing into multiple vehicles, Lyons exited his vehicle, went to the curb, and was seen "smoking an unknown substance from a foil pipe." [Examiner]
- A child was truck and killed by a car Wednesday morning in the Bayview. [Chronicle]
- A report by a 15-year-old girl that she was attacked by a man while jogging in the Lucas Valley area of Marin County last week turns out to have been fabricated. [CBS SF]
- Wear tighter, better, or double masks, says the CDC, to prevent the spread of new more contagious variants! [New York Times]
- Governor Newsom was met with "Recall Newsom" protesters at his appearance in Fresno today. [KFSN]
- Under a federal settlement, San Francisco will be returning two artifacts to the government of Thailand that have been part of the Asian Art Museum's collection. [CBS SF]
- A few hundred Giants fans will be able to watch exhibition games during spring training in Scottsdale under a new deal struck by management. [CBS SF]
- Infamous porntrepreneur Larry Flynt, the founder of Husler magazine, is dead at 78. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell