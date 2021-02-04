A Thursday morning collision involving eight vehicles in the southwestern section of San Francisco has claimed the life of one pedestrian, a man in his 20s.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Lake Merced Boulevard near Higuera Avenue, as KRON4 reports. San Francisco State University police tweeted at 1:46 p.m. that roads continued to be closed in the area as the accident was being investigated.

As the Chronicle reports, SFPD officers responding to the scene say they found a man in his 20s lying in the roadway, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reportedly, the victim was "thrown a considerable distance from the point of impact."

San Francisco police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian and injured several drivers Thursday morning near Higuera Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard. https://t.co/zGTt6LowHZ — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 4, 2021

Five individuals involved with the collision, including the person driving the vehicle that allegedly struck the pedestrian, were transported to the hospital with injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

The roadway where the eight cars collided with each other was reportedly littered with broken glass, hubcaps, and debris, and the several of the vehicles had their airbags deployed.

Replying to a tweet about the crash from Supervisor Myrna Melgar, resident Paul Hogarth said, "I ride my bike around there a lot. And it is a pretty dangerous corner. I was honestly thinking that for cyclists, it’s the weakest link when circling Lake Merced and some traffic calming measures would be in order."

While the crash remains under investigation, the Chronicle notes that "Investigators were working to determine whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role."

Photo: Getty Images