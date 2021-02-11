- Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) announced Wednesday that FEMA is going to be providing funeral-cost reimbursement to families in need who lost loved ones to COVID-19. The program is modeled after one that was established in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and will provide up to $7,000 in reimbursements, retroactive to the beginning of the pandemic. [Bay City News]
- Burglaries are on the rise in Bernal Heights (and other neighborhoods), and DA Chesa Boudin has offered theories as to why. He suggests that criminals' focus has shifted away from touristed areas that are empty, and that "economic desperation" is fueling more petty crime. [Chronicle]
- The Tenderloin is set to be the first neighborhood to have a 20-mph, neighborhood-wide speed limit imposed due to the frequency of pedestrian collisions. [KTVU]
- Video shows a brazen daytime car break-in in Alameda on Tuesday, in which the owner of the car tried to intervene as the suspect grabbed a gray zippered bank bag presumably filled with cash. [ABC 7]
- The Mount Diablo Unified School District in Contra Costa County, which is one of the largest districts in California, just voted unanimously to bring students back inside classrooms once the county moves out of the "Purple" tier. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco's DNA Lounge has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a new Washington D.C. bar that is using the same name. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- New York City is reopening far faster than the Bay Area following the winter surge, despite the city still having more new daily cases per 100,000 residents than we do. [Chronicle]
- House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed tense footage never before seen in the media of members of House and Senate and their staffs scurrying to take cover and running away from insurrectionists as they invaded the Capitol on January 6. [New York Times]
Photo: Ethan Dow