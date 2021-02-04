- Two of the newly discovered instances of the more-infectious U.K. strain of COVID-19 were among UC Berkeley students. One of these cases was among the six that Alameda County reported finding earlier this week. [KRON4]
- An A.P.-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll released today found that President Biden is enjoying a 61-percent approval rating — much higher than Trump ever had. Trump never made it to 50 percent in his approval rating, and the highest he ever saw was in the mid-40s during his first weeks in office in 2017. [New York Times]
- The man killed in the Tuesday morning triple shooting in the Bayview has been identified as 40-year-old Terry Franklin Jr. [Examiner]
- Oakland police are seeking a suspect in three assault in the city's Chinatown last weekend, including an assault on a 91-year-old man. [CBS SF]
- A "major medical emergency" shut down part of BART's MacArthur Station today. [CBS SF]
- Tech retailer B8ta has temporarily but indefinitely closed its Hayes Valley store following a robbery at gunpoint, a week after it closed its Union Square store because of crime. [Chronicle]
- Livermore police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting that left two people injured. [CBS SF]
- An inhaled version of Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir is facing a slow clinical trial process. [SF Business Times]
- Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman, a.k.a. the shirtless guy with the horn helmet who took part in the Capitol insurrection, has reportedly lost 20 pounds in jail because he's refused to eat the non-organic food he's been given — and a judge has ordered that he be given organic food because it's part of his "belief system," or something. [ABC 7]