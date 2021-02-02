- Don't start thinking you can gather for Super Bowl parties this weekend, public health officials warn. Watch it with your household or maybe, like, one friend — and it's just a dumb sportsball game with Tom Brady in it maybe just do something more constructive with your time. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County has just canceled all COVID vaccination appointments for people between 65 and 74, in an effort to prioritize those aged 75 and up. The county says that when it opened up appointments last week to everyone 65 and over, 85 percent of them went to people under the age of 75 due to a glitch in the system. [Bay City News]
- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution Tuesday to forward a committee's recommendation to designate the SF Eagle bar a landmark on to the Landmarks Preservation Commission. [Examiner]
- An appeals court has upheld San Francisco's decision to remove the "Early Days" statue from Civic Center Plaza — the one featuring the prone and nearly naked Native American being lorded over by a Spanish vaquero and a missionary — over objections by a conservative attorney from Petaluma. [Chronicle]
- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has launched an ad campaign to seize upon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's lunacy and enforce the ties between QAnon conspiracy promoters and the Republican Party. [New York Times]
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has issued a strong statement denouncing "loony lies and conspiracy theories" as a "cancer" on the party, without naming any names. [New York Times]
- Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for older Model S and Model X vehicles due to long-reported issues with the touchscreen control unit. [NBC Bay Area]
- Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, everybody, so you know what that means. [Associated Press]
- ICYMI late last week, Russian River Brewing's first online release of Pliny the Younger in bottles — in pre-set mixed cases with other beers — sold out in minutes, with 8,000 cases now being prepared for shipment to California buyers. [Press Democrat]
- Six people were arrested in Los Angeles Monday for attempting to temporarily alter the Hollywood sign to say "HOLLYBOOB." [LA Times]
