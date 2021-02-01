- Google/Alphabet has settled a case with the Department of Labor over pay disparities for Asian and female employees. The company will pay out more than $1.3 million in back pay and interest to 2,565 female employees working in engineering jobs at the company, as part of the settlement. [Chronicle]
- A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder today following a public fight in downtown Mountain View on Sunday. The man was seen allegedly strangling another man on the 500 block of Castro Street on Sunday morning. [CBS SF]
- A mask mandate at the federal level for all modes of transit takes is finally taking effect under President Biden. Masks will be required, by federal law, on all buses, subways, ferries, taxis, and trains, and this will no longer be at local jurisdictions' discretion. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Zoo's online ticketing system crashed after the zoo's reopening was announced, due to extreme demand. [KRON4]
- Chronicle columnist Carl Nolte suggests that, by the logic the School Board is using, lots of things in SF should be renamed, including the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco itself. [Chronicle]
- A new report by the state's inspector general confirms what has been clear all along: the deadly COVID outbreak at San Quentin that killed 28 inmates and one guard last spring was preventable, and was the result of total incompetence and idiocy by the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. [Bay City News]
- Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but so has Jared Kushner. [KRON4]
- Biden is being pressured to make restitution efforts for families impacted by the Trump administration's family-separation policy. [New York Times]
- The New York Times has an obituary for San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino, after he died earlier today following injuries from an attempted robbery outside his home last week. [New York Times]
Photo: CalFire CZU/Twitter