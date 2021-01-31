- Amid new variants spreading and outdoor dining resuming in San Francisco and elsewhere, the state recorded its 40,000th COVID-19-related death Saturday. In not even a year since the pandemic began gripping the state, now one in 1,000 Californians have died from the novel disease; currently, only New York has a higher COVID-19 death count at 43,000 lives lost; CA's figure sits at 40,126. [NBC Bay Area/ CDPH]
- The westbound lanes of I-80 between Appian Way and Richmond Parkway near Pinole closed for two hours Saturday night while CHP responded to a freeway shooting. [ABC7]
- A local staple nightlife venue, DNA Lounge, is in the middle of a naming lawsuit (with an apparently hookah-themed bar... because those still exist?) some 3,000 miles away from the SoMa neighborhood it's existed in for over thirty years. [Eater SF]
- A woman was shot in the face by a BB gun walking through the parking lot of a San Francisco Whole Foods. [KRON4]
- Wind gusts as strong as 21mph are expected in San Francisco tomorrow as another storm system makes its way into the Bay Area. [windfinder.com]
- With techies continuing to flee the seven-by-seven, there's plenty of reasons for non-Googlers to stick around... among them being more affordable rent prices. [Mission Local]
- Alas, what we know about the COVID-19's infectious nature still remains: those most susceptible and affected by the novel disease are often the poorest, most vulnerable among us — as is much the case in Los Angeles. [NYT]
Image: Getty Images/bluejayphoto