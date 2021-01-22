The only thing worse than getting catfished by someone chatting you up online is getting assaulted and robbed by them. And that sounds like what happened to a Santa Rosa man early Thursday.

It's not clear how he first encountered the young woman, identified as 19-year-old Lake County resident Olivia Elcock, who allegedly brought armed thugs to his house to rob him. But an 18-year-old man in Santa Rosa reportedly invited Elcock over to his home on the 200 block of West 3rd Street in Santa Rosa around 2 a.m. Thursday — which leads to the assumption that a hook-up app was potentially involved.

As Bay City News reports, sometime after arriving, Elcock asked to go smoke a cigarette, and the 18-year-old opened a back door for her. It was then that three hooded and masked men barged in, one of them armed with a shotgun, intending a home-invasion-style robbery.

The young man fought back, however, despite being "hit and kicked numerous times" by the three suspects, and was able to grab a knife. The man then stabbed one of the suspects multiple times with the knife. The suspect with the shotgun reportedly fired it into the air, but it then hammed, and the victim then grabbed the shotgun and ran out of the house. Per Bay City News, he made it into a neighbor's house, at which point he called the police and reported the robbery and attack.

The suspects reportedly "dropped off" 18-year-old Jedediah Boncutter of Kelseyville at a nearby hospital, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Elcock, who also lives in Kelseyville, was apparently involved in a car accident a short time later. CHP officers found her at the site of the crash in the vicinity of Highway 12 and Highway 121 in Sonoma County, and after they found blood in her car, she told them that her boyfriend had been stabbed in Santa Rosa and taken to the hospital.

It sounds as though two of the surviving suspects remain at large, but Elcock was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery, discharging a firearm during a robbery, and a gang enhancement.

As Bay City News reports, the other suspects are believed to ties to the Norteno Gang, and the investigation is still ongoing.

