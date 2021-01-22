The landmark bar at the corner of Market and Castro, Twin Peaks, put out a call for crowdfunding donations in December following a similar effort last spring, and once again fans and patrons of the bar stepped up and gave over $100,000.

SFist reported on the GoFundMe campaign, and at the time the owners said that the second extended shutdown of all bars and restaurants in the city was "taking a strenuous toll." And they said "without an immediate infusion of funds, our doors will close for good."

As has happened for some other LGBTQ bars around the city, like Aunt Charlie's in the Tenderloin, a loyal fan base stepped up once again, and as of today they have raised $108,000 toward the original $100,000 goal.

As the Chronicle reports today, these funds will help keep the lights on until the bar can once again serve customers outdoors — in partnership with Orphan Andy's diner next door, Twin Peaks had been serving out on the sidewalk and in Jane Warner Plaza from late September until early December. The remaining staff at the bar has a separate GoFundMe to help them get by as well, though it has only raised $18,000 out of its $100,000 goal.

It's a relief for many in the neighborhood, old and young, who consider the bar a home away from home, and a meeting place during all kinds of joyous and somber occasions over the past few decades.

As longtime bartender Speros Mikanos tells the Chronicle, "It’s beyond a community. People come in and drop stuff off like it’s a mailbox. I may not know everyone’s name, but I know their cocktails."

The bar, believed to be the first LGBTQ bar in the country to have big, clear glass windows to the street, has borne witness plenty of protest in the neighborhood going back to the days of Harvey Milk and the Briggs Initiative — when this corner was often used as a gathering place for rallies.

Bret Parker, who co-directed the 2019 documentary about the bar's history, Through the Windows, tells the paper, "I feel like it’s our Stonewall. hat’s where we go if something is happening good or bad, we head to that corner and we also head to Twin Peaks."

While no one has been able to enjoy its cozy, fern-bar-esque interior since early last year, the bar should be open again soon along with everything else in the neighborhood, whenever outdoor dining resumes.

