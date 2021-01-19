- Those winds last night were crazy, right? Even in SF they were loud, and now thousands of people are without power around the Bay due to downed trees, etc. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- There was also a small earthquake in Santa Rosa last night around 8 p.m. It was just 2.7-magnitude but as the winds were making lots of noise, it was freaky for many who felt it. [KRON4]
- Can you believe that Trump won't be president anymore in less than 24 hours??! Some Biden cabinet members are having confirmation hearings today, and Trump is issuing a wave of pardons — including one for Lil Wayne — though he's apparently decided against preemptively pardoning himself. [New York Times]
- A 12-year-old boy was swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The boy's father and 8-year-old brother were also swept into the water by a wave but they managed to get out. [ABC 7]
- A suspect who gave chase after an attempted traffic stop in Sacramento allegedly shot and killed both a sheriff's deputy and a K-9 dog Monday night. Another deputy was wounded in the gun battle and the suspect was ultimately killed. [Chronicle]
- A small, five- to 10-acre brush fire broke out amid last night's high winds in northern Sonoma County. [SFGate]
- A 34-year-old woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a medical transport van parked at a dialysis clinic with a patient inside of it, kidnapping that patient and driving toward Santa Cruz. [Mercury News]
- The Warriors rallied for a fourth-quarter, 115-113 win over the Lakers Monday night. [CBS SF]
Photo: Getty Images