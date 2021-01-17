A Saturday evening shooting at Eddy and Taylor streets injured five individuals, none of whose injuries appear to be life-threatening; SF police have yet to make it clear if any arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

According to KTVU, the Tenderloin shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of the still-closed PianoFight bar. Initially, it was believed that at least three people were injured in the act of violence, though it was later clarified that the shooting involved five individuals.

Shooting at Eddy & Taylor: A shooting with at least 3 victim's occurred approximately 1 hour ago. Multiple SFFD engines & medics are on scene w/Tenderloin Officers. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

SFPD tweeted yesterday that on-site officers did collect firearms at the scene of the violence, but have since remained vague on other details. (No mention of any arrests have yet been made by the SF police department.)

What is clear, however, is that the five people harmed in the shooting all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Update: This investigation is active and we have 5 shooting victim's. Prelimary information is all victim's suffered non- life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and @sfpdinvestigate Night Investigations Unit (NIU) has assumed the lead role in the investigation. https://t.co/8jO9q2gjjE — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

This recent act of gun violence comes just ten days after a 37-year-old man was killed just one block away, near Mason and Eddy streets, on January 7th — marking the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Those with any information in relation to this shooting are asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444; callers can remain anonymous, should they wish.

