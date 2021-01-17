- A 4.2M earthquake struck in Aromas, 47 miles south of San Jose, around 8:01 p.m. Saturday — and could be felt all the way in San Francisco. People reported feeling the moderately strong quake in Santa Cruz, Livermore, and other Bay Area cities some 70-plus miles from the earthquake's epicenter; BART trains were running at reduced speeds while track inspections continued last night, but have since been given the all-clear to operate normally. [Chronicle/ ABC7]
- A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the explosives found at Candlestick RV Park Friday. Kyle Matthew Folsom — the resident at Candlestick RV Park who remains in custody of the San Francisco police — was arrested and booked into jail "on suspicion of unlawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of destructive device and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive"; officials don't believe the bombs were in connection with anything related to Inauguration Day. [NBC Bay Area/KRON4]
- Mission Chinese Food began as just a single pop-up some ten years ago and continues to thrive to this day (even amid the pandemic). [Mission Local]
- Strong surf conditions continue to bring sneaker wavers and strong rip tides to the Bay Area's Pacific coastlines. [KPIX]
- East Bay-based Dr. Rebecca Parish held a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Stanley Elementary School in Lafayette Saturday to inoculate around 500 local seniors. [ABC7]
- Though the current vaccine rollout has proven slower (and clumsier) than expected, Fauci has reassuringly commented that administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration is "absolutely doable." [Retuers]
- Take this long weekend to catch up on some of the social justice films streaming that center around the Bay Area. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Screenshot via USGS