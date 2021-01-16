- A collection of volatile chemicals used to make explosives were seized from Candlestick RV park Friday by SF police and federal agents. The park's resident who was in possession of the explosive materials was detained; nearby park residents were also evacuated and have since been given temporary shelter elsewhere. [KTVU]
- Twelve SF mailboxes are being removed prior to inauguration day for safety reasons. The USPS is removing a dozen mailboxes around Civic Center Plaza and the San Francisco Hall of Justice, citing the risk of possible civic unrest leading up to the inauguration; the days before last year's election day, many USPS mailboxes were vandalized or tampered with — including one by SF's Reliance Market at 20th and Castro streets. [Examiner]
- One person has died in a double shooting near Lake Merritt Friday. [East Bay Times]
- The beloved LA-based sandwich shop Heroic Italian has opened up a pop-up location in the Castro — with online orders ready in about 20 min after being placed. [Hoodline]
- Bernal Heights resident Tongo Eisen-Martin — the founder of Black Freighter Press and who's had his work feature in City Lights Books’ Pocket Poet Series — has become SF's eighth poet laureate. [Examiner]
- Contra Costa County has created a plant to start vaccinating seniors 65 years or older with the goal of vaccinating everyone who falls into that age cohort by February. [ABC7]
- Derreck Johnson of Oakland's Home of Chicken & Waffles restaurant was invited by vice president-elect Harris to attend Inauguration Day; suffice to say Johnson is readying his bags. [KPIX]
- Though all in-person MLK events are effectively canceled in the Bay Area, here are ways to honor the holiday and charitable activities to participate in this weekend and on Monday. [The Bold Italic]