As the United States Capitol Building remains in a state of chaos as the sun sets on the East Coast, Bay Area leaders are reacting with disgust at what President Trump has wrought in his final days as president.

A few hundred Trump-supporting protesters — whom many are preferring to refer to as terrorists or insurrectionists — breached the Capitol Building on Wednesday, vandalizing and looting federal property, invading offices including that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and taking selfies in the houses of Congress.

At least six people were injured, and one woman was reportedly shot, though her current condition is not known. Tear gas was deployed at the Capitol, and National Guard troops were reportedly moving in to quell the unrest.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In reaction, Speaker Pelosi and Senate MAJORITY Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement calling on President Trump to "demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately."

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

Instead, the President posted a video from the Rose Garden of the White House continuing to talking about the election being stolen, but calling for "calm" despite his supporters' "pain."

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman simply reposted the words of Senator Lindsey Graham, which the senator posted to Twitter in May 2016 and which are now coming back to haunt him: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it."

"True enough," Mandelman writes.

Supervisor Dean Preston called the Capitol breach "an attempted coup" by "white supremacists," and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "This is terrorism."

East Bay Congressman Eric Swallwell issued a retort to a tweet from Rep. Kevin McCarthy calling for "peacful" protest at the Capitol, saying, "Nope. You caused this. You break it, you buy it."

SF Mayor London Breed also said this represents "an attempted coup" and "a dark day for our democracy."

Nope. You caused this. You break it, you buy it. https://t.co/cZ7RT5TYxE — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2021 “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

— Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Twitter, May 3, 2016.

True enough. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) January 6, 2021 This is terrorism. This is chaos and violence incited by Trump's continuous assault on our democracy. Ultimately our country will withstand this moment, and then we must hold the perpetrators accountable. #capitol — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) January 6, 2021 This is an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States. It’s a dark day for our democracy, and the culmination of all of his anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency.



We are better than this. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 6, 2021

Top image: Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images