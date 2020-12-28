DJ Earworm, who used call San Francisco home and whose year-end mashups were a mainstay on SFist for many years, has just dropped a 50-year medley that melds a few bars from 50 different songs — one for each year, in order, from 1970 to 2020.
The five-decade instrumental mashup/medley titled "Time of Our Lives" opens with a couple bars of "I'll Be There" by The Jackson 5, and moves smoothly into "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart (from 1971), and "Layla" by Eric Clapton (Derek & the Dominos, from 1972).
See the full track list below, and enjoy the almost surreal audio tour of five decades via the YouTube version. Also, in case you missed it, Earworm also brought us a 50-song mashup of songs about America back on July 4th. See the rest of his stuff here.
There's actually 51 songs in here technically... can you figure out which year has two and what they are before scrolling down??
Track list
1970 - Jackson 5 - I'll Be There
1971 - Rod Stewart - Maggie May
1972 - Derek and the Dominoes (Eric Clapton) - Layla
1973 - Stevie Wonder - Superstition
1974 - Kool & the Gang - Hollywood Swinging
1975 - Average White Band - Cut the Cake
1976 - Rose Royce - Car Wash
1977 - Supertramp - Give a Little Bit
1978 - Little River Band - Reminiscing
1979 - Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
1980 - Peter Gabriel - Games Without Frontiers
1981 - Billy Squier - The Stroke
1982 - Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message
1983 - Men Without Hats - Safety Dance
1984 - Nena - 99 Luftballoons
1985 - (2 songs) - Madonna - Crazy for You & Tears for Fears - Shout
1986 - Janet Jackson - Nasty
1987 - Steve Winwood - Back In The High Life Again
1988 - Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me
1989 - Milli Vanilli - Baby Don't Forget My Number
1990 - George Michael - Freedom '90
1991 - Happy Mondays - Step On
1992 - Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
1993 - Arrested Development - Mr. Wendal
1994 - Beck - Loser
1995 - Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching
1996 - Eric Clapton - Change the World
1997 - Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
1998 - The Verve - Bittersweet Symphony
1999 - Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit Of...)
2000 - Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again
2001 - Sugar Ray - When It's Over
2002 - Ja Rule ft. Ashanti - Always On Time
2003 - Thalia ft. Fat Joe - I Want You
2004 - J-Kwon - Tipsy
2005 - Maroon 5 - Sunday Morning
2006 - Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie
2007 - Rihanna - Umbrella
2008 - Mariah Carey - Touch My Body
2009 - All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell
2010 - Young Money - Bed Rock
2011 - M83 - Midnight City
2012 - Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars - Young, Wild and Free
2013 - American Authors - Best Day Of My Life
2014 - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang
2015 - Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
2016 - Justin Bieber - Sorry
2017 - Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee - Despacito
2018 - Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be
2019 - Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
2020 - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights