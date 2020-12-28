DJ Earworm, who used call San Francisco home and whose year-end mashups were a mainstay on SFist for many years, has just dropped a 50-year medley that melds a few bars from 50 different songs — one for each year, in order, from 1970 to 2020.

The five-decade instrumental mashup/medley titled "Time of Our Lives" opens with a couple bars of "I'll Be There" by The Jackson 5, and moves smoothly into "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart (from 1971), and "Layla" by Eric Clapton (Derek & the Dominos, from 1972).

See the full track list below, and enjoy the almost surreal audio tour of five decades via the YouTube version. Also, in case you missed it, Earworm also brought us a 50-song mashup of songs about America back on July 4th. See the rest of his stuff here.



There's actually 51 songs in here technically... can you figure out which year has two and what they are before scrolling down??



Track list

1970 - Jackson 5 - I'll Be There

1971 - Rod Stewart - Maggie May

1972 - Derek and the Dominoes (Eric Clapton) - Layla

1973 - Stevie Wonder - Superstition

1974 - Kool & the Gang - Hollywood Swinging

1975 - Average White Band - Cut the Cake

1976 - Rose Royce - Car Wash

1977 - Supertramp - Give a Little Bit

1978 - Little River Band - Reminiscing

1979 - Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Pina Colada Song)

1980 - Peter Gabriel - Games Without Frontiers

1981 - Billy Squier - The Stroke

1982 - Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message

1983 - Men Without Hats - Safety Dance

1984 - Nena - 99 Luftballoons

1985 - (2 songs) - Madonna - Crazy for You & Tears for Fears - Shout

1986 - Janet Jackson - Nasty

1987 - Steve Winwood - Back In The High Life Again

1988 - Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me

1989 - Milli Vanilli - Baby Don't Forget My Number

1990 - George Michael - Freedom '90

1991 - Happy Mondays - Step On

1992 - Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge

1993 - Arrested Development - Mr. Wendal

1994 - Beck - Loser

1995 - Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching

1996 - Eric Clapton - Change the World

1997 - Chumbawamba - Tubthumping

1998 - The Verve - Bittersweet Symphony

1999 - Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit Of...)

2000 - Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again

2001 - Sugar Ray - When It's Over

2002 - Ja Rule ft. Ashanti - Always On Time

2003 - Thalia ft. Fat Joe - I Want You

2004 - J-Kwon - Tipsy

2005 - Maroon 5 - Sunday Morning

2006 - Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie

2007 - Rihanna - Umbrella

2008 - Mariah Carey - Touch My Body

2009 - All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell

2010 - Young Money - Bed Rock

2011 - M83 - Midnight City

2012 - Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars - Young, Wild and Free

2013 - American Authors - Best Day Of My Life

2014 - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang

2015 - Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud

2016 - Justin Bieber - Sorry

2017 - Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee - Despacito

2018 - Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be

2019 - Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

2020 - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights