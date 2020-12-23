- Recent King Tides and rough surf have created a "void" in need of emergency repair where the seawall meets the municipal pier in Pacifica. The repairs are expected to take two days, and Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic during the construction. [CBS SF]
- Local businesses selling tamales have seen a big drop in sales this Christmas season. People who typically celebrate Christmas with platters of tamales aren't holding the same gatherings, and places like La Tapatia in South San Francisco are having an unusually slow week. [ABC7]
- San Jose State's football team has been traveling all over for games and not taking any quarantine precautions, per county guidelines. They're headed to Arizona to play in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve, before a 10-day quarantine is up from their last trip. [Hoodline]
- People are packing Bay Area malls in the final days before Christmas — but will any of this lead to an outbreak? [CBS SF]
- Albany Bowl in the East Bay has closed for good after 71 years in business. [Hoodline]
- Lynn Schwarz, owner of Bottom of the Hill, says she is "cautiously optimistic" that the $15 billion in stimulus grants for entertainment venues "trickles down to venues that are small and medium-sized." [KRON4]
- A mother of three in Whittier, California was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly before giving birth, and she died on December 14 without ever getting to hold her newborn baby. [KTLA]
- With a group of 58 new COVID cases in Antarctica, the pandemic has now reached every continent. [New York Times]
- Trump issued 15 pardons and commuted five sentences on Tuesday, including two Republican congressmen convicted of financial crimes, and two people charged in the Mueller investigation. [Chronicle]
Photo: @calbearfore via NWS Bay Area/Twitter