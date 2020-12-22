- Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated a woman of color, San Diego Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber, to be California Secretary of State. The cynical might conclude that he is trying to placate those who are mad that he didn't replace Kamala Harris with another woman of color in the Senate. [KRON4]
- President-elect Joe Biden assured Americans on Tuesday that the stimulus bill is just a "down payment" and more relief is still to come. [New York Times]
- Biden also took a shot at Trump saying that the major Russian hack of government agencies had happened "on Trump's watch when he wasn't watching." [New York Times]
- Oakland's beloved piano bar The Alley is reportedly in danger of closing, and a crowdfunding campaign has launched to help save it. [Hoodline]
- Today's planned arraignment in Alameda County for 59-year-old David Misch in the 1988 kidnapping and killing of nine-year-old Michaela Garecht was postponed until January 22. [ABC 7]
- The Presidio Trust is looking into reintroducing California quail to the Presidio, decades after the bird went locally "extinct" after often being found around San Francisco. [Examiner]
- Elon Musk was on Twitter again talking shit, and saying that Apple CEO Tim Cook wouldn't meet with him several years ago when he was proposing selling Tesla to Apple. [SF Business Times]
- A reporter for Elle who covered pharma bro Martin Shkreli's fraud trial apparently fell in love with one of America's most punchable villains, gave up her marriage and job, and now Shkreli doesn't want anything to do with her. [Elle]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram