- California's next shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be 40% smaller than promised, and this seems to be the federal government's doing. Pfizer says it has millions of doses in its warehouse and isn't having any production delays. [Chronicle]
- A group of Chinatown business leaders have reached out to SF Mayor London Breed seeking more financial support to keep the neighborhood and its businesses from going under. [KRON4]
- A Berkeley professor playing with his drone and shooting video of high surf in Pacifica last week spotted a woman in distress and managed to drag her to safety, out of the water. [NBC Bay Area]
- Walgreens and CVS are beginning the process of vaccinating nursing home residents today. [ABC 7]
- Restaurants around California are increasingly calling on the state to show data that suggests that outdoor dining is risky for virus transmission. [NBC Bay Area]
- The AP has a "pandemic by the numbers" piece (like the Harper's Index) that includes details like Champagne sales are up 71 percent, and tequila sales are up 56 percent. [Associated Press]
- One in five prisoners in the U.S. has had COVID-19, and 1,700 have died because of it. [Associated Press]
Photo: Eduardo Santos