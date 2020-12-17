- Amid COVID-19 cases urging across the Bay Area, San Francisco will soon make it mandatory for travelers (arriving anywhere outside of the Bay Area) to quarantine for 10 days. Mayor Breed announced on the public health order Thursday, which will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. — requiring anyone traveling, moving, or returning to San Francisco from outside the region to preform the latter-mentioned quarantine. [ABC7]
- A suspect believed to be related to the Lake Merritt-area assaults has been arrested. Oakland police arrested one person on "suspicion of a series of sexual assaults on women'' near Lake Merritt; the suspect has yet to be named but is being described as a 20-year-old man who's being held without bail. [Chronicle]
- "Christmas Lane'' is back in the East Bay — helping afford some much-need light and levity to this otherwise dim and heavy year. [Oaklandside]
- What was once a literal landfill has, over the years, evolved into one of the East Bay's best hiking spots... albeit after it was given some TLC. [SFGate]
- King tides and increasingly strong surfs have caused premature erosion along a roadway near Pacifica Pier. [KPIX]
- Celebrate Almost Friday with some of the East Bay's best sushi. [Eater SF]
- An FDA panel has now reccomended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — but has yet to garner the authorization needed for it to be used in that way by the agency. [NPR]
- And yes, you heard it right: the SF Weekly and the Examiner have been purchased by Bay Area-based Clint Reilly Communications — the publisher behind the Nob Hill Gazette and Gentry Magazine — and will again be "locally owned and operated" on January 1. [SF Examiner]
Image: Getty Images via JasonDoiy