- Personal care establishments — like nail salons, barbers, and tattoo shops — are seeing huge amounts of customers before shutdown tonight. People rushed to get their hair cut, muscles massaged, and even get some fresh ink this weekend before all personal care businesses in five Bay Area counties shut down tonight through January 4. [ABC7]
- Rent prices continue to plummet in San Francisco — with Visitacion Valley having the lowest median price for a one-bedroom apartment at $1,600 a month. [KPIX]
- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Sunday morning near Lakeport, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. [ABC7]
- Emmanuel Galvan is making and selling masa at the Artillery Gallery in the Mission for patrons to make their own tortillas this Sunday (or anytime thereafter). [Mission Local]
- Like everything else this year, SF musicians are participating in the Beethoven 250th Festival online in the form of a "Beethoven All-Day Marathon" that will be streamed over three episodes. [SF Examiner]
- A Red Flag Warning is will be in effect for most of the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m Monday. [Twitter @NWSBayArea]
- The Eater SF has assembled an all-encompassing guide on how to eat, drink, and dine (at home) during the holiday season. [Eater SF]
- And with a shutdown looming just twelve hours away, pandemic "boxed events" delivered to your door will likely see a spike in popularity over the new few weeks. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via ibsky