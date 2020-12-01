- San Francisco is getting a huge new floating fire station, which moves to its permanent home on Thursday. Fireboat Station 35 will dock at Pier 22 1/2 near the Bay Bridge, and will be put in use in Bayside emergencies like the fire at Pier 45 in May. [Chronicle]
- The captain of the dive boat Conception that caught fire off the Southern California coast last fall, killing 34 people who were mostly Bay Area residents, has been charged with manslaughter. Jerry Boylan was charged Tuesday with 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter for "misconduct, negligence and inattention" for failing to properly train his crew in fire safety. [Associated Press]
- Attorney General Bill Barr broke ranks with Trump and announced that the Justice Department had found no evidence of the widespread voter fraud that Giuliani and Trump keep crowing about, angering Trump and the Trumpists. Twitter and Parler were full of attacks on Barr, and "Deep State" was trending. [New York Times]
- The Board of Supervisors has passed new legislation requiring landlords to submit data on vacancies and rent charged to a citywide Housing Inventory, beginning in 2022. [SF Business Times]
- Santa Clara police say that a former maintenance worker at Santa Clara University had set up a "makeshift room" in a basement space that included a laptop, mattress, sex toys, and child porn. [KTVU]
- Police in Sunnyvale uncovered a cache of over 200 firearms in the storage unit of a suspect on felony probation. [KRON4]
- Two high-level executives at Genentech have been poached by other biotech companies. [SF Business Times]
Photo via Ventura Fire Department