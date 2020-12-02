- The SF Board of Supervisors passed the indoor smoking ban for apartment buildings larger than 3 units on Tuesday, but Mandelman got his exemption for cannabis smoking. San Francisco is now the largest city in the U.S. to have passed such a ban. [SF Weekly]
- A body was found Tuesday evening along Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County, a.k.a. State Route 35. The victim is said to be male, the sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide, and the road is closed until noon today for the investigation. [KRON4]
- Eight people have been charged with felony looting in Contra Costa County for their alleged actions during civil unrest in Walnut Creek in the wake of the George Floyd killing in late May. [Chronicle]
- Following in Berkeley's footsteps, Oakland has banned natural gas in all new construction. [KRON4]
- Marin County firefighters are doing controlled burning today to reduce fire-prone vegetation. [CBS SF]
- The National Weather Service issued a warning Tuesday night to beware of rip currents and sneaker waves over the next two days on the NorCal coast. [CBS SF]
- Today marks the four-year anniversary of the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. [KRON4]
- Postmates has begun encouraging users to download and use the UberEats app, now that Postmates is part of Uber, suggesting that the Postmates app might not be long for this world. [Eater]
Photo: Ryan Lindsay