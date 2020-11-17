- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors today approved the city's proposed purchase of the Hotel Diva near Union Square for use as homeless housing. The project comes with Project Homekey funds from the state to aid in rehab costs. [Examiner]
- What does Trump have on Lindsey Graham? The senator from South Carolina has been making a wild last-ditch effort to change the outcome of the election, going so far as calling the Georgia secretary of state to suggest throwing out all absentee ballots from certain counties. [New York Times]
- A wildfire, dubbed the Mountain View Fire, burning near the California-Nevada border in Mono County has grown to 5,000 acres. [CBS SF]
- The state of Oregon is going on a mandatory two-week "freeze" which includes reverting back to takeout only for restaurants. [KRON4]
- BottleRock, the music festival in Napa, has announced another rescheduling — this time from Memorial Day Weekend 2021 to Labor Day Weekend 2021. [KRON4]
- Home-buying season did not die down at the end of September in the Bay Area, and October saw a new record for median single-family home price: $1.1 million. [Chronicle]
- 87-year-old Senator Chuck Grassley, the third in line of presidential succession and the President Tempore of the Senate, says he's tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus. [CNN]
- A President Joe Biden may — just maybe — be convinced to cancel student-loan debt by executive order. [New York Times]
Photo: NWS Bay Area/Twitter