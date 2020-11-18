- Windy conditions on Tuesday helped spread a wildfire in Reno that is threatening 500 homes. The fire was sparked in the Reno foothills about 200 yards from where another fire destroyed 27 homes in 2011. [Chronicle]
- The owners of two of the SF bars that were temporarily shut down in recent months for COVID rule violations, the Knockout and the Midway, are speaking out. The owner of the Knockout suggests that the city's rules weren't entirely made clear. [ABC7]
- The San Francisco school board has approved a proposed timeline for returning students to the classroom by late January. [Examiner]
- Postal change-of-address forms suggest that 90,000 households have moved either temporarily or permanently out of San Francisco in the last eight months. [Hoodline]
- Oakland's Assistant Fire Chief Sean Laffan died suddenly on Monday of a heart attack at the age of 42, and his eldest son, who was joining the fire department, says the shock is still sinking in. [KTVU]
- Accused NorCal Ponzi schemer Matthew Piercey was nabbed by federal agents last week after he tried to escape underwater, with a submersible thruster device, in Lake Shasta. [Chronicle]
- Once again, and for no real reason, people are hoarding toilet paper in the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- PG&E has a new CEO, and it's Patricia Poppe, who's currently president of Michigan-based CMS Energy Corporation. [ABC7]
