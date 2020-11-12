- California is about to cross the one-million case mark in the pandemic. The state is just behind Texas in reaching the grim milestone, not long after the U.S. hit the 10 million mark. [KTVU]
- District Attorney Chesa Boudin has said he will refile a case against two Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were seen violently beating a suspect in a Mission District alley four years ago, but he has not. Charges against the deputies were quietly dropped in March, and Boudin has blamed the delay on the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- SF firefighter Matt Vann remains on a ventilator and is being treated for a traumatic brain injury. Vann was knocked to the ground when a Muni bus ran over a firehose that he was holding on November 2 in SoMa. [KTVU]
- Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has said he will step in and try to make sure President-Elect Biden gets access to the president's daily intelligence briefing by Friday. [Associated Press]
- The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has closed again amid rising COVID cases in the county and region. [Chronicle]
- The pressure is on for Gov. Newsom to select Kamala Harris's replacement in the Senate, and a group of Black women in politics are lobbying for Rep. Karen Bass. [Associated Press]
- A former employee of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's charitable company, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, has filed suit in state court alleging discrimination against Black employees. [SF Business Times]
- A barbecue on a deck sparked a fire Wednesday night that damaged a home in Santa Rosa. [CBS SF]
