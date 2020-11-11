- Bay Area transit officials are crossing their fingers for a Biden bailout. Most transit agencies are hanging on by a thread having spent much of the stimulus money they already received, and they are hoping for a transit-friendly president to toss some more funds their way. [Chronicle]
- An on-duty police officer in Benicia fatally struck a man with his patrol car early Wednesday morning. The Solano County DA's office and the CHP are investigating the death. [KTVU]
- The Oakland City Council just approved a settlement for the last lawsuit related to the 2016 Ghost Ship fire. The city agreed to pay out $399,000 to 11 former tenants in the building, without admitting any wrongdoing. [Chronicle]
- Gyms are having to reduce capacity in San Francisco starting Saturday, but they're glad they don't have to shut down completely. [KRON4]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the previously announced ordinance banning natural gas in all new construction beginning next year. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco school officials are coming together behind a plan to bring kids back for in-person classes beginning January 25. [Examiner]
- After Contra Costa County slipped backwards in the state's reopening metrics from "Orange" to "Red" on Tuesday, the next to move backwards, as soon as next week potentially, are Solano, Napa, and Santa Clara counties. [Chronicle]
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who may well be headed for a job in the Biden Administration, talks on the radio about how he went to war with Trump these last four years. [KQED]