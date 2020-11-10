- Just as San Francisco pulled back on allowing indoor dining at restaurant and reduced capacity in gyms and movie theaters, a new study has come out suggesting that limiting capacity does, in fact, prevent virus spread. The study, in the journal Nature, used cellphone data between March and May and suggests that low-income communities were hardest hit because their communal venues were typically more crowded in the early months of the pandemic. [New York Times]
- State Senator Scott Wiener announced Tuesday that he plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize psychedelic drugs statewide. [Examiner]
- Another Marin County school, the prestigious Branson School, has shut down in-person classes after finding out that students had attended parties in both San Francisco and Marin, potentially becoming vectors for COVID. [SFGate]
- It's one of the most depressing places on the planet when you stay longer than 48 hours, but Las Vegas has launched a campaign to woo remote workers who want a little more gambling in their lives, and cheap apartments. [SF Business Times]
- The U.S. has added more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections just in the first 10 days of November alone. [KTVU]
- Former SF Giants player Mac Williamson is suing the owners of Oracle Park over a concussion he got in 2018 from tripping over the bullpen mound and crashing into a wall. [CBS SF]
- Chief Justice John Roberts sounds like he's done with the political fight over the Affordable Care Act, and he sees through Republicans' efforts to dismantle it in the court after failing to do so in Congress. [CNN]
- Three classy people have been banned from returning to Yellowstone National Park after cooking chickens in a geothermal hot spring — probably for the 'gram. [New York Times]
