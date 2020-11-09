- The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 5.6% in morning trading on the solidified election result and positive news about Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine is looking to be over 90% effective in trials. [Associated Press]
- Adding to the city's already skyrocketing homicide count, there were three fatal shootings in Oakland between Saturday night and Sunday morning. All three victims were male, two in East Oakland and one in West Oakland near Uptown. [KRON4]
- Staunch Trump supporter Harmeet Dhillon, who is California’s Republican National Committeewoman, says that Trump's lawsuits and claims alleging voter fraud will likely just "go away" for lack of evidence. [CBS SF]
- Parts of the Bay Area saw hail and many saw wind on Sunday as a wintry storm passed through. [CBS SF]
- With this weekend's cold snap, the soon-to-be-renamed Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows in Tahoe got about 11 inches of snow. [ABC7]
- Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at the Georgia-Pacific Building in San Leandro early Monday morning. [ABC7]
- Two Salvation Army trailers full of donated goods were apparently set ablaze early Sunday morning in Oakland. [Bay City News]
- In addition to being the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South Asian descent to win on a national ticket, Kamala Harris just became the first California Democrat to do so. [New York Times]
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed aiming weapons at Black Lives Matter protesters, are now suing one of the news photographers who captured the images claiming they have caused them "humiliation, mental anguish and severe emotional distress." [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump is allegedly planning campaign-style rallies to further his message about voter fraud and recounts while Melania is allegedly pushing for a more graceful stepping down. [KTVU / Mercury News]
