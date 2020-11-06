- From now until early tomorrow morning, waves as high as 24 feet will break along Bay Area shorelines. The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory warning that went into effect Friday afternoon and will last into Saturday morning; some waves — created by a strong storm coming down from the Gulf of Alaska and into Northern California — will be between 18 feet and 24 feet high. [SFGate]
- A chameleon that was rescued from a power line in Daly City earlier this week has been reunited with its owner. The wayward reptile was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Peninsula Humane Society when someone called about an exotic lizard stranded on a neighborhood power line; "Meraxes" was reunited with his family Friday — after being lost since June. [KPIX]
The chameleon we rescued from the power line has been reunited with his owner! His name is Meraxes and he’s been missing since June 2020. We are so happy he's been reunited with his family! Happy Tails! @KTVU @KPIXtv @henrykleeKTVU @965KOIT @kron4news pic.twitter.com/I8aJuHV2V5— PHS/SPCA (@PeninsulaHumane) November 6, 2020
- Use this weekend to reacquaint yourself with the Mission District's hundreds of murals — and the history behind them. [ABC7]
- 73-year-old San Francisco sports bar Tommy's Joynt has reopened for the first time in eight months. [Hoodline]
- The founders of the Filipino-Mexican street food business Señor Sisig have (quite literally) rolled out their newest project: a vegan food truck. [Eater SF]
- There's a "cat hangout" at Dolores Park this weekend — which may or may not pry you away from your phone to check vote counts. [Mission Local]
- This mobile billboard that pulled up to the White House calling Trump a "LOSER" perfectly encapsulates the current mood. [KRON4]
- San Jose's 14-story Bank of Italy building is getting a much-needed makeover. [Hoodline]
- Whenever it's official, make sure to have one of these local bubblies at the ready to celebrate the first Black female vice president. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via Christopher Newman