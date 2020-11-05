- New election maps from San Francisco show how residents voted on the state Senator race, and various propositions. The "no" votes for Prop I, which will raise property transfer taxes on properties over $10 million, were concentrated in the Marina, Pacific Heights, and Forest Hills neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
- Glide Memorial Church is severing ties with the national Methodist Church after a two-year legal battle. The already non-denominational church is now officially independent of the Methodists for the first time in 100 years, but the divorce was costly. [Hoodline]
- Defense Secretary Mark Esper is reportedly about to submit his resignation to Trump, with whom he has long been at odds. Before he goes, though, he's apparently been working with members of Congress on a plan to strip some military bases of Confederate names. [NBC News]
- Marjan Philhour is now leading in the District 1 supervisor race by 87 votes as ranked-choice stuff continues. [Examiner]
- Sam Francisco is poised to give a one-year tax break to the cannabis industry. [Examiner]
- The Bayview's Vegan Hood Chefs were featured in a Bud Light commercial airing during the 49ers Thursday Night Football game tonight. [Hoodline]
- 12-year-old Berkeley trattoria Corso is closing permanently, but sister restaurant Rivoli is remaining open under new owners. [Berkeleyside]
- French wine bar and bistro Aquitaine, formerly in the FiDi, has officially reopened in the olde Crepevine on Church Street after some delays. [Hoodline]
- Biden has added votes in Pennsylvania as of this evening, and the razor-thin margin in Georgia continues with votes still trickling in. [New York Times]
- No surprise here: There's a strong correlation between counties with virus surges and Trump support. [Associated Press]
