There were a pair of shootings in San Francisco on Wednesday, one of them fatal, in two different neighborhoods, about eight hours apart.

The first shooting occurred near 1 p.m. in the vicinity of Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street in Bernal Heights, as KPIX reports. SFPD officers responded to a report of shots fired, and found spent shell casings there.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to the hospital prior to officers arriving, and his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

A suspect has apparently been identified, according to police, but they have only said he is a 28-year-old male.

The second shooting happened at 9:14 p.m. in the Bayview, near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. Police found 42-year-old Marcus Harrison suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital.

Reportedly, no arrest has been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.