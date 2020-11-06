- A number of GOP figures are pushing back on Trump's false claims of election fraud, including Mitch McConnell. Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania also went on TV this morning to say that there was no evidence of voter fraud in his state. [ABC 7]
- Myrna Melgar has declared victory in the District 7 supervisor's race, after Joe Engardio initially had the most first-choice votes. The race hasn't been officially called yet, and the D1 race remains too close to call with Marjan Philhour holding a narrow lead over Connie Chan. [CBS SF]
- Three incumbents are leading in five Oakland City Council races with many votes still left to be counted. [Chronicle]
- A Thursday night shooting that followed a fight allegedly witnessed by many in Richmond's Iron Triangle neighborhood left 25-year-old T'Shawn Richard dead, and police are now seeking the community's help in identifying the shooter. [CBS SF]
- Parents, students, and teachers in Newark took to the streets Thursday to protest the proposed closure of two schools in the Newark Unified School District due to declining enrollment. [CBS SF]
- Also, Biden has won this election, but the AP still isn't calling Pennsylvania (Biden is ahead by 9,000 votes as of 8:30 this morning, having overtaken Trump's 675,000-vote lead that he had on Election Day), and Georgia is still too close to call. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- Biden needs to stay up by 33,400 votes (more than 0.5%) in PA in order for there not to be an automatic recount. [New York Times]
- Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said that if Biden win the election and Trump refuses to concede, "The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House." [The Independent]
