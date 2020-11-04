As football fans have become accustomed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news early Wednesday morning that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had tested positive for novel coronavirus, with the 49ers organization confirming the diagnosis in their own statement to the public shortly thereafter.

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The Niners have shut down their facilities and will work virtually today as they run through their contact-tracing protocols, just one day ahead of their Thursday Night Football primetime showcase against the Green Bay Packers.

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," the 49ers org said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.”

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

Bourne celebrates after beating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

In a statement from his agent, Bourne seems to be doing well and is asymptomatic with no cough, and taking isolation very seriously.

Kendrick Bourne’s agent, @henryorgann, tells me: "I just got off the phone with Kendrick this morning. He is extremely sad but taking this very seriously and isolating himself in the house.”



Bourne is not feeling any symptoms, his agent said. #49ers — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2020

This news breaks just two days after the 49ers announced a trade with New Orleans, sending LB Kwon Alexander to the Saints in return for a fifth-round draft option and LB Kiko Alonso, a Bay Area native.

Kwon Alexander, who has become somewhat of a fan favorite on the defensive end since being acquired in March of 2019, has been injured for much of his tenure with the Niners, and the team was looking to walk away from his 54 million dollar price tag.

Kwon Alexander speaking to the media during a pre-Super Bowl LIV presser on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the rapid ascension of Dre Greenlaw and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s rising confidence in Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, the 49ers can afford some conviction at the linebacker position moving forward with their stalwart newcomers and free up some much needed cap space.

The 49ers also received word yesterday that they have likely lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle to season-ending ankle injuries, only furthering a roster collapse that has seen the demise of 11 of 14 remaining players that started for the 49ers in the Super Bowl in February.

The news coming from the 49ers organization this week has deflated most of the hope that still lingered around this season, however the players will still be expected to work hard and improve as fans begin to look more and more to 2021.